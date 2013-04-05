FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
No injuries in Oklahoma natgas compressor blast-local media
April 5, 2013

No injuries in Oklahoma natgas compressor blast-local media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 5 (Reuters) - No one was injured in an explosion and fire at a natural gas compressor station in rural Logan County, Oklahoma, the Associated Press and local media reported on Friday.

The blast occurred late Thursday near Langston, about 45 miles north of Oklahoma City, reports said.

The plant is reportedly owned by DCP Midstream Partners , which did not immediately return calls.

Local media said natural gas in the line was burned off before firefighters were able to fight the blaze. The fire was extinguished early Friday.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
