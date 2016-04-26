Business owners not due individual compensation from BP oil spill - judge

Three co-owners of an architecture firm that received a business economic-loss award from the Deepwater Horizon settlement are not also entitled to compensation for individual losses, a federal judge in Louisiana ruled on Monday.

FleischmanGarcia Architecture of Florida was awarded a “substantial amount” for business economic losses through a court-supervised BP settlement following the April 2010 disaster. Co-owners Kevin Smith, Solomon Fleischman and John Kelly also filed claims for individual losses.

