FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Business owners not due individual compensation from BP oil spill - judge
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
April 26, 2016 / 10:56 AM / a year ago

Business owners not due individual compensation from BP oil spill - judge

David Bailey

1 Min Read

Three co-owners of an architecture firm that received a business economic-loss award from the Deepwater Horizon settlement are not also entitled to compensation for individual losses, a federal judge in Louisiana ruled on Monday.

FleischmanGarcia Architecture of Florida was awarded a “substantial amount” for business economic losses through a court-supervised BP settlement following the April 2010 disaster. Co-owners Kevin Smith, Solomon Fleischman and John Kelly also filed claims for individual losses.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1rwC1eh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.