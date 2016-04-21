FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Environmental group sues U.S. over offshore drilling waivers
April 21, 2016 / 9:06 PM / a year ago

Environmental group sues U.S. over offshore drilling waivers

David Bailey

1 Min Read

An environmental group has sued the U.S. government for not ending its practice of permitting fast-track consideration of offshore drilling without environmental reviews.

Noting that six years had passed since the Deepwater Horizon disaster, the Center for Biological Diversity said in a lawsuit filed Wednesday the U.S. Interior Department has unacceptably delayed substantial revisions in its procedures for reviewing offshore drilling requests under the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA).

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1NmVozO

