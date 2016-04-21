Environmental group sues U.S. over offshore drilling waivers

An environmental group has sued the U.S. government for not ending its practice of permitting fast-track consideration of offshore drilling without environmental reviews.

Noting that six years had passed since the Deepwater Horizon disaster, the Center for Biological Diversity said in a lawsuit filed Wednesday the U.S. Interior Department has unacceptably delayed substantial revisions in its procedures for reviewing offshore drilling requests under the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA).

