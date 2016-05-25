FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seafood company must return $1 mln from Gulf oil spill settlement - judge
May 25, 2016 / 10:31 PM / a year ago

Seafood company must return $1 mln from Gulf oil spill settlement - judge

David Bailey

1 Min Read

The Crystal Seafood Company and its lawyers from Minneapolis’ Faegre Baker Daniels fraudulently received more than $1 million in compensation following the Deepwater Horizon disaster in the Gulf of Mexico and must repay the amount, a federal judge in Louisiana has ruled.

Crystal described itself as a primary seafood processor in Port Arthur, Texas, when it submitted a business loss claim in August 2012 to the Deepwater Horizon Economic Claims Center. The center was set up to manage the class settlement paid by oil giant BP PLC over the April 2010 disaster that ultimately spilled millions of barrels of oil into the Gulf of Mexico.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1TAfbOX

