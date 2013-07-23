FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Destin working on Pascagoula Miss. gas plant, could return July 28
July 23, 2013 / 12:26 AM / 4 years ago

Destin working on Pascagoula Miss. gas plant, could return July 28

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 22 (Reuters) - Destin Pipeline Co LLC on Monday said that it was in the process of removing fluid from the Pascagoula liquid handling facility and that upon completion of the removal process, the force majeure event in effect would be lifted and the Pascagoula gas processing plant able to resume operations.

Destin said in a website posting it expects to resume operations on or about July 28. The alternate offshore delivery option to the Viosca Knoll facility is not available due to operational concerns related to liquid handling capabilities on the Destin offshore Gulf of Mexico mainline.

Destin on Sunday declared force majeure on an offshore Gulf of Mexico portion of its natural gas pipeline system and said it would not be able to provide service through the Pascagoula plant.

The 225-mile Destin gas pipeline system is majority-owned by BP Plc’s Amoco Destin Pipeline Co, with Enbridge Inc’s Enbridge Offshore owning a 33 percent stake.

