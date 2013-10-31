FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Destin Pipeline to work on Miss. gas compressor Nov. 1-12
October 31, 2013 / 3:11 PM / 4 years ago

Destin Pipeline to work on Miss. gas compressor Nov. 1-12

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Destin Pipeline Co LLC on Thursday said it would perform maintenance on its Sand Hill natural gas compressor station in Mississippi starting Nov. 1 and ending Nov. 12.

In a website posting Destin said it would not be able to provide interruptible transportation service from all onshore receipt points in Clarke County and Wayne County, Mississippi. Interruptible customers typically pay less to ship gas with the understanding that service may be cut during times of maintenance or peak demand.

The 225-mile Destin gas pipeline system has the capacity to carry 1.2 billion cubic feet per day from offshore Gulf of Mexico to the Pascagoula plant and then north to interconnections with six major interstate gas lines. It is majority-owned by BP Plc’s Amoco Destin Pipeline Co, with Enbridge Inc’s Enbridge Offshore owning a 33 percent stake.

