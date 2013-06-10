FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Destin Pipe to resume offshore gas service to Pascagoula plant
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 10, 2013 / 7:01 PM / 4 years ago

Destin Pipe to resume offshore gas service to Pascagoula plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 10 (Reuters) - Destin Pipeline Co LLC on Monday said it expected to complete operational readiness testing early Tuesday and would resume services from all offshore Gulf of Mexico receipt points to the Pascagoula gas processing plant in Mississippi later Tuesday.

Destin said in a website posting that transport services to an alternate delivery point would no longer be available after Tuesday. The Pascagoula plant had undergone a month-long maintenance outage that ended last week, a prior posting said.

The 225-mile Destin gas pipeline system is majority-owned by BP Plc’s Amoco Destin Pipeline Co, with Enbridge Inc’s Enbridge Offshore owning a 33 percent stake. It has the capacity to carry 1.2 billion cubic feet per day of supply from offshore wells in the Gulf of Mexico to the Pascagoula plant and extending north, where it connects with nine major interstate gas lines.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.