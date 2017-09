NEW YORK, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Destin Pipeline Co LLC on Monday said it terminated the force majeure on its offshore Gulf of Mexico natural gas receipt points after completing assessment and recovery operations in the wake of Tropical Storm Karen.

The 225-mile Destin gas pipeline system is majority-owned by BP Plc’s Amoco Destin Pipeline Co, with Enbridge Inc’s Enbridge Offshore owning a 33 percent stake.