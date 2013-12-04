FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Destin says offshore Gulf of Mexico natgas work to affect flows
December 4, 2013

Destin says offshore Gulf of Mexico natgas work to affect flows

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Destin Pipeline Co LLC on Wednesday said due to maintenance work at an offshore Gulf of Mexico natural gas receipt point, it would be unable to receive gas from the Viosca Knoll Gathering System until further notice.

The Viosca Knoll Gathering System, owned by Enterprise Products Partners LP, is located off the coast of Louisiana. The system moves about 600 million cubic feet per day of gathered production into several major interstate gas pipelines, including the Destin system.

The 225-mile Destin gas pipeline system has the capacity to carry 1.2 billion cubic feet per day from offshore Gulf of Mexico to the Pascagoula processing plant in Mississippi and then north to interconnections with six major interstate lines.

It is majority-owned by BP Plc’s Amoco Destin Pipeline Co, with Enbridge Inc’s Enbridge Offshore owning a 33 percent stake.

