UPDATE 1-Destin Pipeline Co says Pascagoula, Miss., gas plant work ends
#Market News
June 4, 2013 / 3:05 PM / in 4 years

UPDATE 1-Destin Pipeline Co says Pascagoula, Miss., gas plant work ends

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 4 (Reuters) - Destin Pipeline Co LLC on Tuesday said it had received notice from the operator of the Pascagoula natural gas processing plant in Mississippi that planned maintenance had been completed.

Destin said in a website posting that it would conduct operational readiness tests and anticipates it will resume normal offshore operations on its system on or about June 8. Onshore receipt and delivery points have not been affected.

The 225-mile Destin gas pipeline system has the capacity to carry 1.2 billion cubic feet per day of supply from offshore Gulf of Mexico to the Pascagoula plant and extending north, where it connects with nine major interstate gas lines.

It is majority-owned by BP’s Amoco Destin Pipeline Co, with Enbridge Offshore owning a 33 percent stake. The Pascagoula plant is operated by BP and owned by BP America Corp and Enterprise Gas Processing LLC.

The plant straddles the Destin pipeline immediately downstream of the liquid removal facility, which is designed to remove retro-grade condensate that may form in the pipeline.

The liquid removal facility has a design capacity of 10,000 barrels per day. Its gas processing capacity is 1.5 bcf per day.

The plant was shut for about a month. The chief executive of Plains Exploration & Production said at the start of the maintenance that it would shut in a “tremendous” amount of Gulf of Mexico oil production.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
