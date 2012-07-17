FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. refinery shutdowns- Citgo, Marathon, Phillips 66
July 17, 2012 / 1:30 PM / 5 years ago

U.S. refinery shutdowns- Citgo, Marathon, Phillips 66

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

July 17 (Reuters) - Summary of current U.S. refinery operations (in '000 bpd)
-Flash fire at Citgo Corpus Christi East plant-local media   
-Citgo: No production impact from Corpus Christi leak   
-Marathon: Restarting units at Robinson refinery 
-Phillips completes planned work at Sweeny, TX, refinery 

   
===============================================================================================
ECONOMIC RATE CUT ANNOUNCEMENTS
================================================================================================
Company       Location/Units Affected   Amount of Cut        Timing       Link
************************************************************************************************
FLINTHILLS    North Pole, AK            140                  Apr 11, 2012 
HOVENSA       St. Croix, US VI          350                  Feb 21, 2012 
PHILLIPS 66   Trainer, PA               185                  Indefinite    
SUNOCO        Eagle Point, NJ           145                  Permanent  
              Marcus Hook, PA           178                  Indefinite   
VALERO        Aruba                     235                  Mar 29, 2012 
              Corpus Christi, TX/FCC                                      
================================================================================================
REFINERY SHUTDOWNS
================================================================================================
Company    Location          Units          Cap.   Timing       Reason/Notes     Link
    EAST COAST
*****************************************2012 Q3************************************************
 
PBF        Delaware City,DE  Refinery       182.2  Jul 11       Emissions        
    
                             Compressor            Jul 09       Trip            
                                                   Jul 05       Failure         
           Paulsboro, NJ     Refinery       195    Jul 06       Equipment upset 
SUNOCO     Philadelphia, PA  Vacuum Tower  335    Jul 14       Restarted       
                             Refinery              Jul 02       Deal reached    
  
    
*****************************************2012 Q2************************************************
     
      
DELTA      Trainer, PA       Refinery       185    Jun 22       Deal closed     
PBF        Delaware City,DE  Unit                  Jun 08       Repairs ongoing  
SUNOCO     Philadelphia, PA  Refinery       335    Jun 30       Restarts units  
                                                   Jun 27       Deal with union 
                             Vacuum Tower          Jun 22       Shutdown        
                             Refinery              Jun 14       Near deal       
================================================================================================
    GULF COAST
*****************************************2012 Q3************************************************
   
CITGO      Corpus Christi,   Refinery       163    Jul 17       Flash fire      
             TX                                    Jul 17       Leak, no impact 
EXXON      Beaumont, TX      Unit           344.5  Jul 11       Shutdown        
FLINT      Corpus Christi,   Refinery       290.08 Jul 10       Pump malfunction 
 HILLS       TX
MARATHON   Garyville, LA     HCU, CDU              Nov 2012     Expansion       
MOTIVA     Port Arthur, TX   Refinery       600    Jul 16       Restart delayed 
PHILLIPS 66 Sweeney, TX      FCCU           247    Jul 16       Restarted       
                                                   Jul 12       Coker flare     
TOTAL      Port Arthur, TX   Refinery       225.5  Jul 11       Leak            
VALERO     Corpus Christi,TX CDU                   Jul 02       Maintenance      
  
           Houston, TX       FCCU            88    Jul 11       Planned rates   
           Port Arthur, TX   Hydrotreater   292    Jul 11       Shut            
                             Compressor            Jul 10       Shutdown        
WESTERN    El Paso, TX       Refinery              2013         Turnaround      
                                                   2014         Turnaround      
        
*****************************************2012 Q2************************************************
DELEK      Tyler, TX         FCC                   May 10       Maintenance     
================================================================================================
    MIDCONTINENT
*****************************************2012 Q3************************************************
CITGO      Lemont, IL        Compressor     167    Jul 09       No impact       
                                                                Failure         
CVR ENERGY Wynnewood, OK     Refinery        70    Jul 05       Maintenance     
                                                   Q4 2012      Turnaround      
  
EXXON      Joliet, IL        Refinery       238.6  Jul 16       Upset           
HOLLY-     Tulsa, OK         Refinery       155.3  2H 2012      Turnaround      
FRONTIER             
HUSKY      Lima, OH          Refinery       155    Jul 11       Delays work     
MARATHON   Catlettsburg, KY  Refinery       212    Jul 09       Restarting      
                                                                Shutdown        
           Detroit, MI       Refinery       106    Jul 16       Restarting units 
                                                   Q3 2012      Turnaround      
           Robinson, IL      Refinery       206    Jul 03       Restart units   
  
PHILLIPS66 Ponca City, OK    Refinery       198.4  Jul 10       Planned work    
TESORO     Mandan, ND        Refinery        60    End-Q2       Expansion        
 

*****************************************2012 Q2************************************************
   
BP         Whiting, IN       Sulfur Unit    405    Jun 25       SRU restarted   
                                                   Jun 21       Fire put out    
CITGO      Lemont, IL        Refinery       167    Jun 20       Failure         
  
===============================================================================================
    ROCKY MOUNTAINS
*****************************************2012 Q3************************************************
HOLLY-     Wood Cross, UT    FCC                   2H 2012      Turnaround       
       
FRONTIER                     Refinery        31    Future       Expansion        
                                                   2012-2014    Expansion        
================================================================================================
    WEST COAST
*****************************************2012 Q3************************************************
EXXON      Torrance, CA      Refinery       149.5  Jul 16       Planned flaring  
PHILLIPS66 Wilmington, CA    Refinery       139    Jul 12       Planned flaring  
                                                   Jul 08       Planned work     
TESORO     Wilmington, CA    DCU             96.9  Jul 09       Unit upset       
           Kenai, AK         Refinery        68    Jul 13       Maintenance done 
*****************************************2012 Q2************************************************
   
CHEVRON    Richmond, CA      Refinery       245.3  May 13       Maintenance      
   
SHELL      Martinez, CA      Refinery       156.4  Apr 27       Maintenance      
================================================================================================

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
