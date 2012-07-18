U.S. refinery shutdowns - Petrobras, Citgo, Shell

July 18 (Reuters) - Summary of current U.S. refinery operations (in '000 bpd) -TABLE: U.S. off-line refining capacity seen down - IIR -Petrobras bringing units back at Pasadena refinery -Citgo: Minor impact to output from Corpus Christi fire -Petrobras shuts Pasadena refinery due to power blip -Shell shuts cogeneration unit at Anacortes refinery -Shell Anacortes, Wa, refinery reports SRU 3 upset -Valero: No material impact on production from McKee SRU snag -Tesoro restarts Los Angeles-area refinery FCCU -Alon Big Spring crude unit compressor trips - filing -Exxon Beaumont refinery hydrocracker resumes normal ops =============================================================================================== ECONOMIC RATE CUT ANNOUNCEMENTS ================================================================================================ Company Location/Units Affected Amount of Cut Timing Link ************************************************************************************************ FLINTHILLS North Pole, AK 140 Apr 11, 2012 HOVENSA St. Croix, US VI 350 Feb 21, 2012 PHILLIPS 66 Trainer, PA 185 Indefinite SUNOCO Eagle Point, NJ 145 Permanent Marcus Hook, PA 178 Indefinite VALERO Aruba 235 Mar 29, 2012 Corpus Christi, TX/FCC ================================================================================================ REFINERY SHUTDOWNS ================================================================================================ Company Location Units Cap. Timing Reason/Notes Link EAST COAST *****************************************2012 Q3************************************************ PBF Delaware City,DE Refinery 182.2 Jul 11 Emissions Compressor Jul 09 Trip Jul 05 Failure Paulsboro, NJ Refinery 195 Jul 06 Equipment upset SUNOCO Philadelphia, PA Vacuum Tower 335 Jul 14 Restarted Refinery Jul 02 Deal reached *****************************************2012 Q2************************************************ DELTA Trainer, PA Refinery 185 Jun 22 Deal closed PBF Delaware City,DE Unit Jun 08 Repairs ongoing SUNOCO Philadelphia, PA Refinery 335 Jun 30 Restarts units Jun 27 Deal with union Vacuum Tower Jun 22 Shutdown Refinery Jun 14 Near deal ================================================================================================ GULF COAST *****************************************2012 Q3************************************************ ALON Big Spring, TX Refinery 67 Jul 17 Compressor trip CITGO Corpus Christi, Refinery 163 Jul 17 Minor impact Flash fire TX Jul 17 Leak, no impact EXXON Beaumont, TX Hydrocracker 344.5 Jul 17 Ops resumed Unit Jul 11 Shutdown FLINT Corpus Christi, Refinery 290.08 Jul 10 Pump malfunction HILLS TX MARATHON Garyville, LA HCU, CDU Nov 2012 Expansion MOTIVA Port Arthur, TX Refinery 600 Jul 16 Restart delayed PETROBRAS Pasadena, TX Refinery 100 Jul 17 Restarting Jul 17 Power blip PHILLIPS 66 Sweeney, TX FCCU 247 Jul 16 Restarted Jul 12 Coker flare TOTAL Port Arthur, TX Refinery 225.5 Jul 11 Leak VALERO Corpus Christi,TX CDU Jul 02 Maintenance Houston, TX FCCU 88 Jul 11 Planned rates Mckee, TX SRU 156 Jul 17 No impact Port Arthur, TX Hydrotreater 292 Jul 11 Shut Compressor Jul 10 Shutdown WESTERN El Paso, TX Refinery 2013 Turnaround 2014 Turnaround *****************************************2012 Q2************************************************ DELEK Tyler, TX FCC May 10 Maintenance ================================================================================================ MIDCONTINENT *****************************************2012 Q3************************************************ CITGO Lemont, IL Compressor 167 Jul 09 No impact Failure CVR ENERGY Wynnewood, OK Refinery 70 Jul 05 Maintenance Q4 2012 Turnaround EXXON Joliet, IL Refinery 238.6 Jul 16 Upset HOLLY- Tulsa, OK Refinery 155.3 2H 2012 Turnaround FRONTIER HUSKY Lima, OH Refinery 155 Jul 11 Delays work MARATHON Catlettsburg, KY Refinery 212 Jul 09 Restarting Shutdown Detroit, MI Refinery 106 Jul 16 Restarting units Q3 2012 Turnaround Robinson, IL Refinery 206 Jul 03 Restart units PHILLIPS66 Ponca City, OK Refinery 198.4 Jul 10 Planned work TESORO Mandan, ND Refinery 60 End-Q2 Expansion *****************************************2012 Q2************************************************ BP Whiting, IN Sulfur Unit 405 Jun 25 SRU restarted Jun 21 Fire put out CITGO Lemont, IL Refinery 167 Jun 20 Failure =============================================================================================== ROCKY MOUNTAINS *****************************************2012 Q3************************************************ HOLLY- Wood Cross, UT FCC 2H 2012 Turnaround FRONTIER Refinery 31 Future Expansion 2012-2014 Expansion ================================================================================================ WEST COAST *****************************************2012 Q3************************************************ EXXON Torrance, CA Refinery 149.5 Jul 16 Planned flaring PHILLIPS66 Wilmington, CA Refinery 139 Jul 12 Planned flaring Jul 08 Planned work SHELL Anacortes, WA Cogeneration 145 Jul 17 Unit shut SRU Jul 17 Upset TESORO Wilmington, CA FCCU 103.8 Jul 17 Restart DCU 96.9 Jul 09 Unit upset Kenai, AK Refinery 68 Jul 13 Maintenance done *****************************************2012 Q2************************************************ CHEVRON Richmond, CA Refinery 245.3 May 13 Maintenance SHELL Martinez, CA Refinery 156.4 Apr 27 Maintenance ================================================================================================