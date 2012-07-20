FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. refinery shutdowns - Petrobras, Lyondell, Valero
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 20, 2012 / 2:37 PM / 5 years ago

U.S. refinery shutdowns - Petrobras, Lyondell, Valero

Reuters Staff

9 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - Summary of current U.S. refinery operations (in '000 bpd)
-Petrobras says Texas refinery at planned rates 
-Lyondell reports flaring at Houston refinery-community line 
-Valero: No production impact from McKee ESP snag 
-Valero: Planned work under way at Corpus Christi refinery 
-Phillips 66 says work at the Ponca City refinery complete 
-Phillips 66: Maintenance work complete at Wilmington refinery 
-Citgo says Corpus Christi refinery units back after fire 
================================================================================================
ECONOMIC RATE CUT ANNOUNCEMENTS
================================================================================================
Company       Location/Units Affected   Amount of Cut        Timing       Link
************************************************************************************************
FLINTHILLS    North Pole, AK            140                  Apr 11, 2012 
HOVENSA       St. Croix, US VI          350                  Feb 21, 2012 
PHILLIPS 66   Trainer, PA               185                  Indefinite    
SUNOCO        Eagle Point, NJ           145                  Permanent  
              Marcus Hook, PA           178                  Indefinite   
VALERO        Aruba                     235                  Mar 29, 2012 
              Corpus Christi, TX/FCC                                      
================================================================================================
REFINERY SHUTDOWNS
================================================================================================
Company    Location          Units          Cap.   Timing       Reason/Notes     Link
    EAST COAST
*****************************************2012 Q3************************************************
 
PBF        Delaware City,DE  Refinery       182.2  Jul 11       Emissions        
    
                             Compressor            Jul 09       Trip            
                                                   Jul 05       Failure         
           Paulsboro, NJ     Refinery       195    Jul 06       Equipment upset 
SUNOCO     Philadelphia, PA  Vacuum Tower   335    Jul 14       Restarted       
                             Refinery              Jul 02       Deal reached    
  
    
*****************************************2012 Q2*********************************************** 
   
      
DELTA      Trainer, PA       Refinery       185    Jun 22       Deal closed     
PBF        Delaware City,DE  Unit                  Jun 08       Repairs ongoing  
SUNOCO     Philadelphia, PA  Refinery       335    Jun 30       Restarts units  
                                                   Jun 27       Deal with union 
================================================================================================
    GULF COAST
*****************************************2012 Q3************************************************
   
ALON       Big Spring, TX    Refinery        67    Jul 17       Compressor trip 
CITGO      Corpus Christi,   Refinery       163    Jul 19       Units back       
                             Refinery              Jul 17       Minor impact    
                                                                Flash fire      
             TX                                    Jul 17       Leak, no impact 
EXXON      Beaumont, TX      Hydrocracker   344.5  Jul 17       Ops resumed     
                             Unit                  Jul 11       Shutdown        
FLINT      Corpus Christi,   Refinery       290.08 Jul 10       Pump malfunction 
HILLS       TX
LYONDELL   Houston, TX       Refinery       280.4  Jul 19       Flaring          
MARATHON   Garyville, LA     HCU, CDU              Nov 2012     Expansion       
MOTIVA     Port Arthur, TX   Refinery       600    Jul 16       Restart delayed 
PETROBRAS  Pasadena, TX      Refinery       100    Jul 20       Planned rates   
    
                             Refinery       100    Jul 17       Restarting      
                                                   Jul 17       Power blip      
PHILLIPS66 Sweeney, TX       FCCU           247    Jul 16       Restarted       
                                                   Jul 12       Coker flare     
TOTAL      Port Arthur, TX   Refinery       225.5  Jul 11       Leak            
VALERO     Corpus Christi,TX LEU            142    Jul 19       Maintenance     
                             CDU                   Jul 02       Maintenance      
  
           Houston, TX       FCCU            88    Jul 11       Planned rates   
           Sunray, TX        ESP            156    Jul 19       Upset            
                             SRU                   Jul 17       No impact       
           Port Arthur, TX   Hydrotreater   292    Jul 11       Shut            
                             Compressor            Jul 10       Shutdown        
WESTERN    El Paso, TX       Refinery              2013         Turnaround      
                                                   2014         Turnaround      
================================================================================================
    MIDCONTINENT
*****************************************2012 Q3************************************************
CITGO      Lemont, IL        Compressor     167    Jul 09       No impact       
                                                                Failure         
CVR ENERGY Wynnewood, OK     Refinery        70    Jul 05       Maintenance     
                                                   Q4 2012      Turnaround      
  
EXXON      Joliet, IL        Refinery       238.6  Jul 16       Upset           
HOLLY-     Tulsa, OK         Refinery       155.3  2H 2012      Turnaround      
FRONTIER             
HUSKY      Lima, OH          Refinery       155    Jul 11       Delays work     
MARATHON   Catlettsburg, KY  Refinery       212    Jul 09       Restarting      
                                                                Shutdown        
           Detroit, MI       Refinery       106    Jul 16       Restarting units 
                                                   Q3 2012      Turnaround      
           Robinson, IL      Refinery       206    Jul 03       Restart units   
  
PHILLIPS66 Ponca City, OK    Refinery       198.4  Jul 19       Work done       
                             Refinery              Jul 10       Planned work    
TESORO     Mandan, ND        Refinery        60    End-Q2       Expansion        
 

===============================================================================================
    ROCKY MOUNTAINS
*****************************************2012 Q3************************************************
HOLLY-     Wood Cross, UT    FCC                   2H 2012      Turnaround       
       
FRONTIER                     Refinery        31    Future       Expansion        
                             Refinery              2012-2014    Expansion        
================================================================================================
    WEST COAST
*****************************************2012 Q3************************************************
EXXON      Torrance, CA      Refinery       149.5  Jul 16       Planned flaring  
PHILLIPS66 Wilmington, CA    Refinery       139    Jul 19       Work done        
                             Refinery              Jul 12       Planned flaring  
                                                   Jul 08       Planned work     
SHELL      Anacortes, WA     Cogeneration   145    Jul 17       Unit shut        
                             SRU                   Jul 17       Upset            
TESORO     Wilmington, CA    Refinery       103.8  Jul 18       Work done        
                             FCCU           103.8  Jul 17       Restart          
                             DCU             96.9  Jul 09       Unit upset       
           Kenai, AK         Refinery        68    Jul 13       Maintenance done 
================================================================================================

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.