U.S. refinery shutdowns - Exxon, Flint Hills, Chevron
#Market News
July 26, 2012 / 1:14 PM / 5 years ago

U.S. refinery shutdowns - Exxon, Flint Hills, Chevron

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Summary of current U.S. refinery operations (in '000 bpd)
-Exxon reports flaring at Torrance, CA, refinery    
-Flint Hills says alky unit stable at Corpus Christi   
-Chevron reports breakdown, flaring at El Segundo refinery    
-TABLE: U.S. off-line refining capacity seen down - IIR    
-Sinclair restarts TGTU and TTO after trip at Wyoming refinery    
-Phillips Rodeo refinery reports flaring due to valve leak 

================================================================================================
ECONOMIC RATE CUT ANNOUNCEMENTS
================================================================================================
Company       Location/Units Affected   Amount of Cut        Timing       Link
************************************************************************************************
FLINTHILLS    North Pole, AK            140                  Apr 11, 2012 
HOVENSA       St. Croix, US VI          350                  Feb 21, 2012 
PHILLIPS 66   Trainer, PA               185                  Indefinite    
SUNOCO        Eagle Point, NJ           145                  Permanent  
              Marcus Hook, PA           178                  Indefinite   
VALERO        Aruba                     235                  Mar 29, 2012 
              Corpus Christi, TX/FCC                                      
================================================================================================
REFINERY SHUTDOWNS
================================================================================================
Company    Location          Units          Cap.   Timing       Reason/Notes     Link
    EAST COAST
*****************************************2012 Q3************************************************
 
PBF        Delaware City,DE  Refinery       182.2  Jul 23       Rail capacity   
                                                   Jul 11       Emissions        
    

SUNOCO     Philadelphia, PA  FCCU           330    Jul 23       Down for work   
                             Alky unit             Jul 23       Planned work    
                             Gasoline unit         Jul 23       Restart         
                               
================================================================================================
    GULF COAST
*****************************************2012 Q3************************************************
   
ALON       Big Spring, TX    Refinery        67    Jul 17       Compressor trip 
BP         Texas City, TX    Ultraformer    406    Jul 23       To resume ops   
CITGO      Corpus Christi,   Refinery       163    Jul 19       Units back       
           TX                Refinery              Jul 17       Minor impact    
                                                                Flash fire      
                                                   Jul 17       Leak, no impact 
EXXON      Beaumont, TX      Hydrocracker   344.5  Jul 17       Ops resumed     
FLINT      Corpus Christi,   Alky unit      290    Jul 25       Unit stable     
                             Refinery              Jul 24       Benzene leak    
HILLS            TX                                   Jul 23       Unit snag      
 
LYONDELL   Houston, TX       Refinery       280.4  Jul 19       Flaring          
MARATHON   Garyville, LA     HCU, CDU              Nov 2012     Expansion       
MOTIVA     Port Arthur, TX   Refinery       600    Jul 16       Restart delayed 
PETROBRAS  Pasadena, TX      Refinery       100    Jul 20       Planned rates   
    
                             Refinery       100    Jul 17       Restarting      
                                                   Jul 17       Power blip      
PHILLIPS66 Sweeney, TX       FCCU           247    Jul 16       Restarted       
VALERO     Corpus Christi,TX SRU            142    Jul 24       Incinerator down  
 
                             Refinery              Jul 20       Planned rates   
                             LEU                   Jul 19       Maintenance     
           Meraux, LA        Refinery       125    Jul 23       All units shut  
                                                   Jul 22       Fire            
           Port Arthur, TX   SRU            290    Jul 24       Restarted       
           Sunray, TX        ESP            156    Jul 19       Upset            
                             SRU                   Jul 17       No impact       
WESTERN    El Paso, TX       Refinery              2013         Turnaround      
                                                   2014         Turnaround      
================================================================================================
    MIDCONTINENT
*****************************************2012 Q3************************************************
BP         Whiting, IN       Refinery       337    Jul 24       Brief fire      
                                                   Jul 24       Coker outage    
BP-HUSKY   Toledo, OH        Refinery       160    Sep 2012     Turnaround      
CVR ENERGY Wynnewood, OK     Refinery        70    Q4 2012      Turnaround      
  
EXXON      Joliet, IL        Refinery       238.6  Jul 22       Equipment upset 
                                                   Jul 16       Upset           
HOLLY-     Tulsa, OK         Refinery       155.3  2H 2012      Turnaround      
FRONTIER
HUSKY      Lima, OH          Refinery       155    Jul 24       Normal ops      
           
MARATHON   Detroit, MI       Refinery       106    Jul 16       Restarting units 
                                                   Q3 2012      Turnaround      
           Robinson, IL      Refinery       206    Jul 03       Restart units   
  
PHILLIPS66 Ponca City, OK    Refinery       198.4  Jul 19       Work done       
TESORO     Mandan, ND        Refinery        60    End-Q2       Expansion        
 

===============================================================================================
    ROCKY MOUNTAINS
*****************************************2012 Q3************************************************
HOLLY-     Wood Cross, UT    FCC                   2H 2012      Turnaround       
       
FRONTIER                     Refinery        31    Future       Expansion        
                             Refinery              2012-2014    Expansion        
SINCLAIR   Sinclair, WY      Refinery         74   Jul 25       Restart units    
================================================================================================
    WEST COAST
*****************************************2012 Q3************************************************
CHEVRON    El Segundo, CA    Refinery       265    Jul 25       Flaring          
EXXON      Torrance, CA      Refinery       149.5  Jul 26       Flaring          
                                                   Jul 23       Planned flaring  
                                                   Jul 16       Planned flaring  
PHILLIPS66 Wilmington, CA    Refinery       139    Jul 20       Planned flaring  
                                                   Jul 19       Work done        
           Rodeo, CA         Refinery       120.2  Jul 24       Leak             
SHELL      Anacortes, WA     Cogeneration   145    Jul 17       Unit shut        
                             SRU                   Jul 17       Upset            
TESORO     Martinez, CA      Refinery       166    Jul 24       Maintenance      
           Wilmington, CA    Refinery       103.8  Jul 18       Work done        
                             FCCU           103.8  Jul 17       Restart          
================================================================================================

