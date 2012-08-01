FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
August 1, 2012 / 9:06 PM / in 5 years

U.S. refinery shutdowns - Valero, Chevron, Exxon

Reuters Staff

9 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Summary of current U.S. refinery operations (in '000 bpd)
-Valero Corpus Christi refinery unit back after snag  
-Chevron Richmond, Calif., refinery compressor trips-filing 
-Exxon works on storage tank at Torrance refinery 
-Phillips 66 says will keep Alliance refinery 
-BP Whiting crude unit to come offline as part of upgrade 
-Valero plans turnaround at Texas, Canada refineries in Q1 
-Valero: Gulf Coast hydrocracker projects delayed 
-Exxon warns of flaring at Torrance, Calif. refinery 

================================================================================================
ECONOMIC RATE CUT ANNOUNCEMENTS
================================================================================================
Company       Location/Units Affected   Amount of Cut        Timing       Link
************************************************************************************************
FLINTHILLS    North Pole, AK            140                  Apr 11, 2012 
HOVENSA       St. Croix, US VI          350                  Feb 21, 2012 
PHILLIPS 66   Trainer, PA               185                  Indefinite    
SUNOCO        Eagle Point, NJ           145                  Permanent  
              Marcus Hook, PA           178                  Indefinite   
VALERO        Aruba                     235                  Mar 29, 2012 
              Corpus Christi, TX/FCC                                      
================================================================================================
REFINERY SHUTDOWNS
================================================================================================
Company    Location          Units          Cap.   Timing       Reason/Notes     Link
    EAST COAST
*****************************************2012 Q3************************************************
 
PBF        Delaware City,DE  Boiler         182.2  Jul 30       Restarted       
                             Boiler                Jul 27       Failure         
                             Refinery              Jul 23       Rail capacity   
SUNOCO     Philadelphia, PA  FCC            330    Jul 31       Restart         
                             FCC                   Jul 27       Shutdown        
    
                             FCCU                  Jul 23       Down for work   
                             Alky unit             Jul 23       Planned work    
                             Gasoline unit         Jul 23       Restart         
                               
================================================================================================
    GULF COAST
*****************************************2012 Q3************************************************
   
ALON       Big Spring, TX    Refinery        67    Jul 26       Compressor trip 
BP         Texas City, TX    FCCU           406    Jul 26       Snag            
                             Ultraformer           Jul 23       To resume ops   
CITGO      Corpus Christi,   Refinery       163    Jul 19       Units back       
EXXON      Baytown, TX      HCU            560.6  Jul 30       Ops normal       ID:nWNAB8907]  
                             HCU                   Jul 30       Upset           
FLINT      Corpus Christi,   Alky unit      290    Jul 25       Unit stable     
HILLS         TX             Refinery              Jul 24       Benzene leak    
                                                      Jul 23       Unit snag      
 
MARATHON   Garyville, LA     HCU, CDU              Nov 2012     Expansion       
MOTIVA     Norco, LA         FCC            233.5  Jul 30       Upset           
PETROBRAS  Pasadena, TX      Refinery       100    Jul 20       Planned rates   
    
PHILLIPS   Belle Chase, LA   Refinery       247    Aug 01       No sale         
   66 
VALERO     Corpus Christi,TX HDS unit       142    Aug 01       Restarted       
                             Refinery              Jul 31       Q1 2013 work    
                             SRU                   Jul 24       Incinerator down  
 
                             Refinery              Jul 20       Planned rates   
           Houston, TX       FCC             88    Jul 31       Overhaul        
           Meraux, LA        Refinery       125    Jul 31       End-Aug restart [ID:nWNAB9375 ]
                             Refinery       125    Jul 23       All units shut  
                                                   Jul 22       Fire            
           Norco, LA         HCU            205    Jul 31       Delayed         
           Port Arthur, TX   HCU            290    Jul 31       Delayed         
                             HCU                   Jul 31       Full rates 4Q   
                             Refinery              Jul 27       Work underway   
                             SRU                   Jul 24       Restarted       
           Texas City, TX    Refinery       225    Jul 31       Q1 2013 work    
WESTERN    El Paso, TX       Refinery       122    2013         Turnaround      
                                                   2014         Turnaround      
================================================================================================
    MIDCONTINENT
*****************************************2012 Q3************************************************
BP         Whiting, IN       FCC            337    Jul 31       Offline in 4Q   
                             Coker                 Jul 27       Restart 2-4 wk  
                             Refinery              Jul 24       Brief fire      
                                                   Jul 24       Coker outage    
BP-HUSKY   Toledo, OH        Refinery       160    Sep 2012     Turnaround      
CITGO      Lemont, IL        Refinery       167    Jul 30       Output impact   
                             FCC                   Jul 30       Shut for repair  
        
CVR ENERGY Wynnewood, OK     Refinery        70    Q4 2012      Turnaround      
  
EXXON      Joliet, IL        Refinery       238.6  Jul 22       Equipment upset 
                                                   
HOLLY-     Tulsa, OK         Refinery       155.3  2H 2012      Turnaround      
FRONTIER
HUSKY      Lima, OH          Refinery       155    Jul 24       Normal ops      
           
MARATHON   Detroit, MI       Refinery       106    Q3 2012      Turnaround      
PHILLIPS66 Woodriver, IL     Refinery       362    Jul 30       Compressor trip 
TESORO     Mandan, ND        Refinery        60    End-Q2       Expansion        
 

===============================================================================================
    ROCKY MOUNTAINS
*****************************************2012 Q3************************************************
HOLLY-     Wood Cross, UT    FCC                   2H 2012      Turnaround       
       
FRONTIER                     Refinery        31    Future       Expansion        
                             Refinery              2012-2014    Expansion        
SINCLAIR   Sinclair, WY      Refinery        74    Jul 25       Restart units    
================================================================================================
    WEST COAST
*****************************************2012 Q3************************************************
BP         Blaine, WA      Refinery       225    Jul 30       Unit tripped    
 CHEVRON    El Segundo, CA    Refinery       265    Jul 25       Flaring         
 
           Richmond, CA      Refinery       245.27 Aug 01       Flaring          
  
EXXON      Torrance, CA      Refinery       149.5  Aug 01       Work on tank     
                                                   Jul 31       Planned flaring  
                             Refinery              Jul 30       Work done        
                             Refinery              Jul 26       Restarted        
PHILLIPS66 Wilmington, CA    Refinery       139    Jul 20       Planned flaring  
                                                   Jul 19       Work done        
           Rodeo, CA         Refinery       120.2  Jul 24       Leak             
SHELL      Anacortes, WA     Cogeneration   145    Jul 17       Unit shut        
                             SRU                   Jul 17       Upset            
TESORO     Martinez, CA      Refinery       166    Jul 26       At planned rates 
                                                   Jul 24       Maintenance      
           Wilmington, CA    Refinery       103.8  Jul 18       Work done        
                             FCCU                  Jul 17       Restart          
VALERO     Benicia, CA       FCC            144    Jul 31       Back mid-Aug     
                             FCC                   Jul 26       Shutdown         
================================================================================================

