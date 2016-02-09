Environmental groups want review of Shell Arctic drilling approval

Several conservation groups have filed a complaint with the U.S. Department of the Interior asking for an investigation into the Obama administration’s approval of Royal Dutch Shell’s drilling for oil in the Arctic Circle last summer.

The complaint filed last week by Greenpeace, the Center for Biological Diversity and Friends of the Earth said an environmental review was rushed to meet a company deadline and claims a “loss of scientific integrity” at the department.

