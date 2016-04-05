FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Duke Energy accused of patent infringement on meter technology
April 4, 2016 / 11:11 AM / a year ago

Duke Energy accused of patent infringement on meter technology

David Bailey

1 Min Read

Power producer Duke Energy Corp has been sued in Delaware federal court for allegedly infringing on a patent for a “smart” meter that reports information about power usage from homes and businesses back to the plant.

Smart Meter Technologies Inc said in the lawsuit filed on Thursday that the North Carolina-based Duke, the largest U.S. power producer by generation capacity, made such advanced meters part of a recent grid modernization project.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Swo0D4

