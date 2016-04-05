Duke Energy accused of patent infringement on meter technology

Power producer Duke Energy Corp has been sued in Delaware federal court for allegedly infringing on a patent for a “smart” meter that reports information about power usage from homes and businesses back to the plant.

Smart Meter Technologies Inc said in the lawsuit filed on Thursday that the North Carolina-based Duke, the largest U.S. power producer by generation capacity, made such advanced meters part of a recent grid modernization project.

