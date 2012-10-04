FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NRC says review of San Onofre nuclear restart to take months
October 4, 2012 / 2:45 PM / 5 years ago

NRC says review of San Onofre nuclear restart to take months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 4 (Reuters) - The top U.S. nuclear regulator said Thursday that the agency’s review of Edison International’s plan to restart one of two damaged reactors at the San Onofre nuclear station in California will take months.

“Our primary focus must be on analyzing Southern California Edison’s response to the Confirmatory Action Letter before addressing the restart question,” said Allison Macfarlane, chairman of the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

Macfarlane said the agency’s review and inspection process at San Onofre will be “painstaking, thorough and will not be rushed,” according to a statement.

