#Energy
April 18, 2012 / 3:00 PM / 5 years ago

EIA says biggest 4-week rise in US crude stocks since '09

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 18 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil inventories logged the largest four-week rise since February 2009, following a build-up on the West Coast, data from the Energy Information Administration showed Wednesday.

Domestic crude stocks added 22.76 million barrels over the last four weeks, the government data showed.

West Coast (PADD V) crude stocks rose by 3.38 million barrels to 59.96 million barrels, the highest level since May 2009, according to the EIA.

Gasoline stocks fell for the ninth straight week and were at the lowest level since Nov. 2011.

The largest dip in gasoline inventories was on the East Coast, where stocks fell 2.3 million barrels to 54.63 million barrels.

Distillate stocks also fell to the lowest level since November 2008, the data showed.

Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan

