Lower 48 U.S. June natgas output slips slightly from May
August 31, 2012 / 4:11 PM / in 5 years

Lower 48 U.S. June natgas output slips slightly from May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Gross natural gas production in June in the lower 48 U.S. states slipped 0.2 percent from upwardly revised May output, data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed on Friday.

Lower 48 “wet” gas output in June totaled 72.37 billion cubic feet per day, down from revised May output of 72.55 bcf daily, the EIA said in its monthly Natural Gas Gross Production Report.

The EIA’s previous estimate for May was 72.39 bcf per day.

Reporting by Joe Silha; Editing by Dale Hudson

