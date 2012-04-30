FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lower 48 US Feb natgas output falls from record high-EIA
April 30, 2012 / 4:26 PM / 5 years ago

Lower 48 US Feb natgas output falls from record high-EIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 30 (Reuters) - Gross natural gas production in February in the lower 48 U.S. states fell 0.6 percent from a record high in January, data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed on Monday.

While decade-low gas prices have slowed dry gas drilling, it was only the second monthly gross gas output drop in the last 12 months.

Lower 48 “wet” gas output in February totaled 72.32 billion cubic feet per day, down 0.42 bcf per day from downwardly revised January output of 72.74 bcf daily, the EIA said in its Monthly Natural Gas Gross Production Report.

The EIA’s previous estimate for January was 72.85 bcf per day. (Reporting By Joe Silha; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)

