Lower 48 U.S. July natgas output climbs slightly from June-EIA

NEW YORK, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Gross natural gas production in July in the lower 48 U.S. states climbed slightly from downwardly revised June output, data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed on Friday.

Lower 48 “wet” gas output in July totaled 72.58 billion cubic feet per day, about 0.4 percent above revised June output of 72.29 bcf daily, the EIA said in its Monthly Natural Gas Gross Production Report.

The EIA’s previous estimate for June was 72.37 bcf per day. (Reporting By Joe Silha; Editing by M.D. Golan)