Lower 48 US Jan natgas output hits record high-EIA

NEW YORK, March 29 (Reuters) - Gross natural gas production in January in the lower 48 U.S. states rose 0.5 percent from December to a record, data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed on Thursday.

Lower 48 “wet” gas output in January totaled 72.85 billion cubic feet per day, up 0.36 bcf per day from downwardly revised December output of 72.49 bcf daily, the EIA said in its Monthly Natural Gas Gross Production Report.

The EIA's previous estimate for December was 72.54 bcf per day.