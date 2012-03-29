FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lower 48 US Jan natgas output hits record high-EIA
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
March 29, 2012 / 5:16 PM / in 6 years

Lower 48 US Jan natgas output hits record high-EIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 29 (Reuters) - Gross natural gas production in January in the lower 48 U.S. states rose 0.5 percent from December to a record, data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed on Thursday.

Lower 48 “wet” gas output in January totaled 72.85 billion cubic feet per day, up 0.36 bcf per day from downwardly revised December output of 72.49 bcf daily, the EIA said in its Monthly Natural Gas Gross Production Report.

The EIA’s previous estimate for December was 72.54 bcf per day. (Reporting by Joe Silha; Editing by Dale Hudson)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.