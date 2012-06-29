Lower 48 US April natgas output climbs, 1st gain in 3 mths-EIA

NEW YORK, June 29 (Reuters) - Gross natural gas production in April in the lower 48 U.S. states rose for the first time in three months, climbing 0.8 percent from March, data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed on Friday.

Lower 48 “wet” gas output in April totaled 72.48 billion cubic feet per day, up 0.56 bcf per day from upwardly revised March output of 71.92 bcf daily, the EIA said in its monthly Natural Gas Gross Production Report.

The EIA’s previous estimate for March was 71.76 bcf per day. (Reporting By Joe Silha; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)