Lower 48 U.S. May natgas output unchanged from April
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
July 31, 2012 / 4:15 PM / 5 years ago

Lower 48 U.S. May natgas output unchanged from April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 31 (Reuters) - Gross natural gas production in May in the lower 48 U.S. states was unchanged from downwardly revised April output, data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed on Tuesday.

Lower 48 “wet” gas output in May totaled 72.39 billion cubic feet per day, nearly flat from revised April output of 72.38 bcf daily, the EIA said in its monthly Natural Gas Gross Production Report.

The EIA’s previous estimate for April was 72.48 bcf per day. (Reporting By Joe Silha; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)

