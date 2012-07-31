UPDATE 1-Lower 48 U.S. May natgas output unchanged from April

* May production at 72.39 bcfd, near flat with April

* Gross gas output hovering just below record highs

* “Other states” had biggest gain, up 1.5 percent (Adds details, background, price reaction)

By Joe Silha

NEW YORK, July 31 (Reuters) - Gross natural gas production in May in the lower 48 U.S. states was unchanged from downwardly revised April output, data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed on Tuesday.

Lower 48 “wet” gas output in May totaled 72.39 billion cubic feet per day, nearly flat from revised April output of 72.38 bcf daily, the EIA said in its monthly Natural Gas Gross Production Report.

Lower 48 refers to gas production in the United States, excluding Alaska and Hawaii.

The EIA’s previous estimate for April was 72.48 bcf per day.

Lower 48 gross gas production is still running about 3 bcf per day, or 4.3 percent, above the same year-ago month.

“Other States” production continued to increase, up 0.33 bcfd or 1.5 percent, mostly due to new wells being brought online in the Marcellus shale play and gains in Colorado.

Offshore Gulf of Mexico production saw the biggest monthly decline, dropping about 5.5 percent from April partly due to shut ins for platform maintenance.

Gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange slipped a couple of cents after the report but were still up 1.2 cents at $2.226 at about 12:25 p.m. EDT.

For complete report: link.reuters.com/dyb84m

OUTPUT REMAINS STUBBORNLY HIGH

Gross gas output hit a record high of 72.74 bcf per day in January, then declined slightly in the following two months, stirring talk that a steep decline in gas drilling was finally taking a toll on production.

But with gross gas production up slightly in April and holding steady in May, not far below January’s record, traders looking for bullish news had to be disappointed.

Natural gas prices slid to a 10-year low below $2 per mmBtu in April, but have since rebounded by more than 65 percent amid strong loads from utilities that opted to use cheap gas rather than coal to generate power and some record heat this summer that stirred more air conditioning demand.

Traders have been looking for signs that historically low gas prices might finally force producers to slow record output.

Data from Baker Hughes on Friday showed the gas-directed rig count fell last week by 13 to 505, the eighth decline in nine weeks and the lowest count since July 1999.

(Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s )

Dry gas drilling has become largely uneconomical at current prices, and a 46 percent drop in the gas rig count over the last nine months has fed expectations that production would slow

But drillers have moved rigs to more-profitable shale oil and shale gas liquid plays that still produce plenty of associated gas that ends up in the market after processing.

While U.S. gas production may be stabilizing this year, analysts note that output is still flowing at near an all-time peak, primarily due to shale drilling.

The next Baker Hughes drilling rig report is due on Friday.

Gross withdrawals, according to EIA, are converted to marketed natural gas production by subtracting gas used for repressuring, quantities vented and flared, and nonhydrocarbon gases removed in treating or processing operations. (Reporting By Joe Silha)