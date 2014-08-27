FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. crude stocks fell as refineries hiked output - EIA
August 27, 2014 / 2:36 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. crude stocks fell as refineries hiked output - EIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 27 (Reuters) - U.S. crude stocks fell more than expected last week as refineries hiked output, while gasoline stocks decreased and distillate inventories rose, data from the Energy Information Administration showed on Wednesday.

Crude inventories fell by 2.1 million barrels in the last week, compared with analysts’ expectations for an decrease of 1.3 million barrels.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub rose by 508,000 barrels, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs rose by 124,000 barrels per day, EIA data showed.

Gasoline stocks fell by 960,000 barrels, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.1-million barrel drop.

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 1.3 million barrels, versus expectations for a 443,000-barrel drop, the EIA data showed.

U.S. crude imports rose last week by 84,000 barrels per day. (Reporting by Jonathan Leff)

