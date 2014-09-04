FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. crude fall even as refinery cut runs - EIA
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
Hurricane Maria
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 4, 2014 / 3:06 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. crude fall even as refinery cut runs - EIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 4 (Reuters) - U.S. crude stocks fell less than expected last week, while gasoline stocks decreased and distillate inventories rose unexpectedly, data from the Energy Information Administration showed on Thursday.

Crude inventories fell by 905,000 barrels in the last week, compared with analysts’ expectations for an decrease of 1.1 million barrels.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub fell by 385,000 barrels, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs fell by 114,000 barrels per day, EIA data showed.

Gasoline stocks fell by 2.3 million barrels, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.3-million barrel drop.

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 605,000 barrels, versus expectations for a 500,000-barrel drop, the EIA data showed.

U.S. crude imports rose last week by 42,000 barrels per day. (Reporting by Jessica Resnick-Ault)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.