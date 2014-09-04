U.S. crude fall even as refinery cut runs - EIA

Sept 4 (Reuters) - U.S. crude stocks fell less than expected last week, while gasoline stocks decreased and distillate inventories rose unexpectedly, data from the Energy Information Administration showed on Thursday.

Crude inventories fell by 905,000 barrels in the last week, compared with analysts’ expectations for an decrease of 1.1 million barrels.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub fell by 385,000 barrels, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs fell by 114,000 barrels per day, EIA data showed.

Gasoline stocks fell by 2.3 million barrels, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.3-million barrel drop.

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 605,000 barrels, versus expectations for a 500,000-barrel drop, the EIA data showed.

U.S. crude imports rose last week by 42,000 barrels per day. (Reporting by Jessica Resnick-Ault)