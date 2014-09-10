FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. crude stocks dip, fuel supplies jump - EIA
September 10, 2014 / 2:35 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. crude stocks dip, fuel supplies jump - EIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 10 (Reuters) - U.S. crude stocks fell as expected last week, while gasoline and distillate inventories rose sharply as refiners boosted operations, data from the Energy Information Administration showed on Wednesday.

Crude inventories fell by 1 million barrels in the last week, compared with analysts’ expectations for a decrease of 1.1 million barrels. U.S. crude imports fell last week by 54,000 barrels per day.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub rose by 78,000 barrels, EIA said.

Refinery utilization rates rose by 0.6 percentage points on the week, although processing of crude oil alone dipped by 96,000 barrels per day, EIA data showed.

Gasoline stocks rose by 2.4 million barrels, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 157,000 barrels drop.

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 4.1 million barrels, versus expectations for a 571,000 barrels increase, the EIA data showed. (Reporting by Jonathan Leff)

