U.S. oil stockpiles rose while products declined - EIA
November 5, 2014 / 3:35 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. oil stockpiles rose while products declined - EIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 5(Reuters) - U.S. crude stocks rose last week, while gasoline and distillate inventories fell, data from the Energy Information Administration showed on Wednesday.

Crude inventories rose by 460,000 barrels in the last week, compared with analysts’ expectations for an increase of 2.2 million barrels.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub fell by 551,000 barrels, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs rose by 356,000 barrels per day, EIA data showed. Refinery utilization rates rose by 1.8 percentage points.

Gasoline stocks fell by 1.4 million barrels, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 380,000-barrels drop.

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 724,000 barrels, versus expectations for a 1.8-million-barrel drop, the EIA data showed.

U.S. crude imports fell last week by 426,000 barrels per day. (Reporting by Jessica Resnick-Ault)

