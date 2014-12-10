U.S. crude inventories build in week - EIA

U.S. crude stocks unexpectedly rose in the last week, as gasoline and distillate inventories surged, data from the Energy Information Administration showed on Wednesday.

Crude inventories rose by 1.5 million barrels in the last week, compared with analysts’ expectations for an 2.2-million-barrel draw.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub rose by 1.02 million barrels, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs rose by 271,000 barrels per day, EIA data showed. Refinery utilization rates rose by 2 percentage points.

Gasoline stocks rose by 8.2 million barrels, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 2.5 million-barrel build.

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 5.6 million barrels, versus expectations for a 920,000-barrel rise, the EIA data showed.

U.S. crude imports rose last week by 365,000 barrels per day.