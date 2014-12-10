FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. crude inventories build in week - EIA
Sections
Featured
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Business
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 10, 2014 / 3:40 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. crude inventories build in week - EIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. crude stocks unexpectedly rose in the last week, as gasoline and distillate inventories surged, data from the Energy Information Administration showed on Wednesday.

Crude inventories rose by 1.5 million barrels in the last week, compared with analysts’ expectations for an 2.2-million-barrel draw.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub rose by 1.02 million barrels, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs rose by 271,000 barrels per day, EIA data showed. Refinery utilization rates rose by 2 percentage points.

Gasoline stocks rose by 8.2 million barrels, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 2.5 million-barrel build.

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 5.6 million barrels, versus expectations for a 920,000-barrel rise, the EIA data showed.

U.S. crude imports rose last week by 365,000 barrels per day.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.