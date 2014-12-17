FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. crude inventories fall in week - EIA
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 17, 2014 / 3:35 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. crude inventories fall in week - EIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. crude stocks fell less than expected last week, while gasoline stocks increased and distillate inventories declined, data from the Energy Information Administration showed on Wednesday.

Crude inventories fell by 847,000 barrels in the last week, compared with analysts’ expectations for a 2.4-million-barrel draw.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub rose by 2.92 million barrels, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs fell by 326,000 barrels per day, EIA data showed. Refinery utilization rates fell by 1.9 percentage points.

Gasoline stocks rose by 5.3 million barrels, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.8-million-barrel increase.

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 207,000 barrels, versus expectations for a 340,000-barrel increase, the EIA data showed.

U.S. crude imports fell last week by 564,000 barrels per day.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.