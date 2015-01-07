FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. crude stocks fell last week as distillate inventories climbed - EIA
#Market News
January 7, 2015 / 3:35 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. crude stocks fell last week as distillate inventories climbed - EIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. crude stocks fell last week as refineries hiked output, while gasoline stocks increased and distillate inventories rose far more than expected, data from the Energy Information Administration showed on Wednesday.

Crude inventories fell by 3.1 million barrels in the last week, compared with analysts’ expectations for an increase of 880,000 barrels.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub rose by 1.305 million barrels, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs rose by 43,000 barrels per day, EIA data showed. Refinery utilization rates fell by 0.5 percentage points.

Gasoline stocks rose by 8.1 million barrels, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 3.4 million barrels gain.

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 11.2 million barrels, versus expectations for a 1.9 million barrels increase, the EIA data showed.

U.S. crude imports fell last week by 205,000 barrels per day.

