UPDATE 1-U.S. crude oil inventories rise for 4th straight week -EIA

NEW YORK, Feb 4 (Reuters) - U.S. crude stocks rose for the fourth consecutive week, hitting a record high, while gasoline and distillate inventories increased as refiners boosted throughput, data from the Energy Information Administration showed on Wednesday.

Crude inventories rose by 6.3 million barrels last week to 413.06 million barrels, compared with analysts’ expectations for an increase of 3.5 million barrels.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub rose by 2.5 million barrels, EIA said.

The Cushing hub is the delivery point for the U.S. light sweet crude contract traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX). In response to the build, crude prices extended losses, with U.S. crude falling $2.70 to $50.39 a barrel.

Refinery crude runs rose by 288,000 barrels per day (bpd), EIA data showed. Refinery utilization rates rose by 1.9 percentage points.

Gasoline stocks rose by 2.3 million barrels, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 67,000-barrel gain.

Adding to the bearish picture, gasoline stocks on the U.S. East Coast reached their highest since June 1999, jumping to 68.5 million barrels from 64.3 million barrels the previous week.

The East Coast region includes the New York Harbor, delivery point for the U.S. RBOB gasoline futures contract traded on the NYMEX. RBOB extended declines to 4.5 percent after the data was released.

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 1.8 million barrels, versus expectations for a 1.8-million barrel drop, the EIA data showed.

“The report is squarely bearish with the builds in the three major categories,” said John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital LLC in New York.

Product inventories built, despite relatively low refinery utilization, a bearish indicator for demand, Kilduff said.

The increased stockpiles of crude and refined products came as imports fell.

U.S. oil imports fell last week by 35,000 bpd. Product imports fell 343,000 bpd to 2.08 million, the EIA said.

“Just looking at overall picture, there is no shortage of oil anywhere,” said Sal Umek at the Energy Management Institute in New York.

“If the market was looking for something to try and extend the four-day rally, it was certainly not here,” Umek added.

After the EIA report was released, U.S. March crude was down $3 at $50.05 a barrel at 11:01 a.m. EST (1601 GMT).

Brent March crude was down $2.07 at $55.84 a barrel. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; editing by Jessica Resnick-Ault)