UPDATE 1-U.S. crude stockpiles rise setting record for fifth week - EIA

NEW YORK, Feb 11 (Reuters) - U.S. crude inventories rose to a fresh record high last week for the fifth consecutive week, while gasoline stocks increased and distillate inventories fell, data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed on Wednesday.

U.S. commercial crude oil inventories rose 4.9 million barrels in the week to Feb. 6 to 417.9 million, the highest level for this time of the year in at least the last 80 years since the EIA started keeping records. Analysts had expected an increase of 3.7 million barrels on average.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub for U.S. crude futures rose 1.2 million barrels, EIA said.

The inventory gains may be the latest sign that recent crude oil price rallies sparked by data showing falling oil rig counts may be difficult to sustain.

“It proves that the price retracement we had on the capital expenditure cuts and falling rig counts may have been premature,” said Gene McGillian, senior analyst at Tradition Energy in Stamford, Connecticut.

U.S. crude reached $54.24 on Feb. 3, in a rally sparked by reports of a record drop in the U.S. oil rig count for one week.

After the EIA data, U.S. front-month March crude was down $1.20 at $48.82 a barrel at 11:08 a.m. EST (1608 GMT), having traded as low as $48.05. Brent March crude was down $1.55 at $54.88 a barrel, after falling to $53.91 intraday.

The addition to overall crude inventories came even with a slight drop in imports, which fell 101,000 barrels per day last week.

“The further increase in crude oil inventories only serves to reinforce the oversupply narrative that has predominated sentiment for months,” said John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital LLC in New York.

Refinery crude runs rose 20,000 bpd, EIA data showed. Refinery utilization rates rose by 0.1 percentage point to 90 percent of capacity.

That is the highest capacity use rate for this period since 2005.

Gasoline stocks rose 2.0 million barrels, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for only a 200,000 barrels gain.

The inventory gain pushed U.S. gasoline stocks to 242.6 million barrels, the highest since 1990, according to EIA data.

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, fell 3.3 million barrels, versus expectations for a 817,000-barrel drop, the EIA data showed. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by jessica Resnick-Ault and Marguerita Choy)