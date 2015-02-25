FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. oil stockpiles build twice as much as expected - EIA
February 25, 2015 / 3:35 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. oil stockpiles build twice as much as expected - EIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 25 (Reuters) - U.S. crude stocks rose last week as refineries cut output, while gasoline and distillate inventories fell, data from the Energy Information Administration showed on Wednesday.

Crude inventories rose by 8.4 million barrels in the last week, compared with analysts’ expectations for an increase of 4 million barrels.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub rose by 2.419 million barrels, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs fell by 199,000 barrels per day, EIA data showed. Refinery utilization rates fell by 1.3 percentage points.

Gasoline stocks fell by 3.1 million barrels, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.5-million-barrels drop.

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 2.7 million barrels, versus expectations for a 3.1-million-barrel drop, the EIA data showed.

U.S. crude imports rose last week by 198,000 barrels per day.

