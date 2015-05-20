FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. crude stocks fall for third week; refiners rev up
Sections
Featured
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Politics
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Shell set to draw line under a century of Iraqi oil
Oil
Shell set to draw line under a century of Iraqi oil
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Apple
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 20, 2015 / 2:40 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. crude stocks fall for third week; refiners rev up

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 20 (Reuters) - U.S. crude stocks fell for a third time last week as refineries hiked output, while gasoline and distillate inventories both declined, data from the Energy Information Administration showed on Wednesday.

Crude inventories fell by 2.7 million barrels in the last week, compared with analysts’ expectations for an decrease of 1 million barrels.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub fell by 241,000 barrels, a fourth consecutive weekly draw, the data showed.

Refinery crude runs rose by 245,000 barrels per day, reversing much of the previous week’s decline to maintain record high seasonal rates, EIA data showed. Refinery utilization rates rose by 1.2 percentage points.

Gasoline stocks fell by 2.8 million barrels, paring back unusually high inventories for this time of year. Analysts had expected a 729,000 barrels gain.

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 546,000 barrels, versus expectations for a no change, the EIA data showed.

U.S. crude imports rose last week by 318,000 barrels per day. (Reporting by Jonathan Leff)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.