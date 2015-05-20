UPDATE 1-U.S. crude stockpiles fall for third week; refiners rev up

(Adds analyst comments, futures prices)

NEW YORK, May 20 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil stocks last week fell for a third consecutive week as refineries hiked output, while gasoline and distillate inventories both declined, data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed on Wednesday.

Crude inventories fell 2.7 million barrels to 482.2 million in the week to May 15, compared with analysts’ expectations for an decrease of 1 million barrels.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub fell 241,000 barrels, a fourth consecutive weekly draw at the delivery point for the U.S. light sweet crude futures contract traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the data showed.

“It’s a fairly neutral report at the best as the weekly change is mildly bullish within a bearish overall stock situation,” said James L. Williams, energy economist at WTRG Economics in London, Arkansas.

Crude futures pared gains slightly after the EIA report.

At 11:03 a.m. EDT (1503 GMT), U.S. July crude was up 56 cents at $58.55 a barrel, having reached $58.95. The July contract is in its first session in the front-month position after the June contract’s expiration on Tuesday.

Brent crude for July delivery was up 81 cents at $64.83, having reached $65.18 intraday.

Refinery crude runs rose 245,000 barrels per day (bpd), reversing much of the previous week’s decline to maintain record high seasonal rates, EIA data showed. Refinery utilization rates rose 1.2 percentage points to 92.4 percent of capacity.

“The crude oil inventory drop was modest in the face of strong refinery demand, negating some the bullishness from the element,” said John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital LLC in New York.

Gasoline stocks fell 2.8 million barrels, paring back unusually high inventories for this time of year. Analysts had expected a 729,000-barrel gain.

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel fuel and heating oil, fell 546,000 barrels, the EIA data showed, versus expectations inventories would hold steady.

U.S. crude imports rose last week by 318,000 bpd to 6.73 bpd. (Reporting by Jonathan Leff and Robert Gibbons and Barani Krishnan in New York; Editing by Marguerita Choy)