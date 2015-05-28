FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. crude stocks fall again as refiner ramp up, imports fall
Sections
Featured
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Hurricane Irma
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 28, 2015 / 3:10 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. crude stocks fall again as refiner ramp up, imports fall

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 28 (Reuters) - U.S. crude stocks fell for a fourth week as refineries hiked output to the highest rate this year and imports slid, while gasoline stocks fell from unusually high seasonal levels, data from the Energy Information Administration showed on Thursday.

Crude inventories fell by 2.8 million barrels in the last week, compared with analysts’ expectations for an decrease of 857,000 barrels. U.S. oil prices briefly retraced some of their earlier losses after the data.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub fell by 433,000 barrels, the fifth straight decline, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs rose by 237,000 barrels per day, pushing runs to 16.45 million barrels per day (bpd), the highest rate so far this year, EIA data showed. Refinery utilization rates rose by 1.2 percentage points.

Gasoline stocks fell by 3.3 million barrels, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 429,000 barrels drop. Inventories have been running at the highest saasonal rates in over a decade so far this year, but recent declines are narrowing the surplus.

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 1.1 million barrels, versus expectations for a 321,000 barrels drop, the EIA data showed.

U.S. crude imports fell last week by 477,000 barrels per day (Reporting by Jonathan Leff)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.