FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. crude oil stocks fall despite declining refinery runs - EIA
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 3, 2015 / 2:40 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. crude oil stocks fall despite declining refinery runs - EIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 3 (Reuters) - U.S. crude stocks fell more than expected last week even as refinery run-rates eased, data from the Energy Information Administration showed on Wednesday.

Crude inventories fell by 1.95 million barrels in the last week, compared with analysts’ expectations for an decrease of 1.7 million barrels.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub fell by 983,000 barrels, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs fell by 43,000 barrels per day, EIA data showed. Refinery utilization rates fell by 0.4 percentage points.

Gasoline stocks fell by 334,000 barrels, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 529,000-barrel gain.

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 3.8 million barrels, versus expectations for a 1.1-million-barrel increase, the EIA data showed.

U.S. crude imports rose last week by 677,000 barrels per day. (Reporting By Jessica Resnick-Ault)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.