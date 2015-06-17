UPDATE 1-U.S. crude oil stockpile falls, gasoline builds unexpectedly -EIA

(Adds analyst comment, crude, RBOB futures prices)

NEW YORK, June 17 (Reuters) - U.S. crude stocks fell last week, while gasoline stocks and distillate inventories rose, data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed on Wednesday.

Crude inventories fell by 2.7 million barrels to 467.93 million last week, compared with analysts’ expectations for a decrease of 1.7 million barrels.

But the drop recorded by the EIA was less than the 2.9 million-barrel slide reported on Tuesday by industry group American Petroleum Institute (API).

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub rose by 112,000 barrels, the first increase since mid-April, EIA said.

U.S. crude futures erased gains and briefly turned lower after the EIA data. U.S. July crude was up 8 cents at $60.05 a barrel, having swung from $59.81 to $61.38.

Brent August crude was up 40 cents at $64.10, well off its $65.47 intraday peak.

“The drawdown in crude oil inventories was expected so its effect is muted, and the rise in Cushing, Oklahoma, inventories diminishes the headline number quite a bit,” said John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital LLC.

“The report is mixed given the reported rise in gasoline inventories,” Kilduff said.

Refinery crude runs fell by 294,000 barrels per day (bpd), EIA data showed. Refinery utilization rates fell by 1.5 percentage points to 93.1 percent of capacity.

Gasoline stocks rose by 460,000 barrels, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 314,000-barrel drop and in sharp contrast to the fall of 2.9 million barrels reported by the API.

The EIA showed the stocks builds were mostly on the East and West coast regions.

U.S. July RBOB gasoline erased gains and was down 0.74 cent at $2.1171 a gallon, after reaching $2.1858.

The EIA report also showed that both gasoline and distillate inventories posted inventory builds even as output eased.

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 114,000 barrels, versus expectations for a million-barrel increase, the EIA data showed.

U.S. Gulf Coast distillate stocks rose 902,000 barrels to 43.8 million last week, the highest level for the period since 2011, according to EIA data.

U.S. Gulf Coast distillate stocks rose 902,000 barrels to 43.8 million last week, the highest level for the period since 2011, according to EIA data.