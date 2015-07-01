FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. oil stockpiles rise for first time since April - EIA
Sections
Featured
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
Paying for Irma
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 1, 2015 / 2:37 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. oil stockpiles rise for first time since April - EIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 1 (Reuters) - U.S. crude stocks rose last week for the first time since April, while gasoline stocks decreased and distillate inventories increased, data from the Energy Information Administration showed on Wednesday.

Crude inventories rose by 2.4 million barrels in the last week, compared with analysts’ expectations for an decrease of 2 million barrels.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub rose by 123,000 barrels, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs fell by 1,000 barrels per day, EIA data showed. Refinery utilization rates rose by 1 percentage points.

Gasoline stocks fell by 1.8 million barrels, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 458,000-barrel gain.

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 392,000 barrels, versus expectations for a 1.6-million-barrel increase, the EIA data showed.

U.S. crude imports rose last week by 748,000 barrels per day. (Reporting By Jessica Resnick-Ault)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.