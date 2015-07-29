FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. crude stockpiles fall 4.2 million barrels in latest week - EIA
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 29, 2015 / 2:41 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. crude stockpiles fall 4.2 million barrels in latest week - EIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 29 (Reuters) - U.S. crude stocks declined far more than expected last week, while gasoline stocks decreased and distillate inventories rose, data from the Energy Information Administration showed on Wednesday.

Crude inventories fell by 4.2 million barrels in the last week, more than twenty times analysts’ expectations for an decrease of 184,000 barrels.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub fell by 212,000 barrels, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs fell by 108,000 barrels per day, EIA data showed. Refinery utilization rates fell by 0.4 percentage points.

Gasoline stocks fell by 363,000 barrels, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 512,000 barrels gain.

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 2.6 million barrels, versus expectations for a 1.5 million barrels increase, the EIA data showed.

U.S. crude imports fell last week by 396,000 barrels per day. (Reporting By Jessica Resnick-Ault)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.