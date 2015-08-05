UPDATE 1-U.S. crude stockpiles fall more than expected in week -EIA

(New throughout, adds details, analyst comments, futures prices)

NEW YORK, Aug 5 (Reuters) - U.S. crude stocks fell last week, while gasoline and distillate inventories rose, data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed on Wednesday.

Crude inventories fell 4.41 million barrels to 455.28 million in the last week, a bigger decline than the decrease of 1.5 million barrels that analysts had expected.

U.S. crude imports fell last week by 370,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 6.6 million bpd, or about 2.5 million barrels over the course of the week.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub fell by 542,000 barrels, EIA said.

“The report was distinctly bullish for crude, with refining up and imports down, while modest builds for the products tilts bearish,” said Matt Smith, director of commodity research at Clipper Data in New York.

After initially extending gains, both Brent and U.S. crude futures pulled back, with the U.S. contract turning negative in seesaw trading.

U.S. RBOB gasoline and ultra-low sulfur diesel (ULSD) futures also pared gains.

U.S. September crude was down 4 cents at $45.70 a barrel at 11:16 a.m. EDT (1516 GMT), having swung from $45.54 to $46.70.

Brent September crude was up only 7 cents at $50.06, having traded from $50.02 to $50.99.

Refinery crude runs rose by 313,000 barrels per day, EIA data showed. Refinery utilization rates rose by 1 percentage point to 96.1 percent of capacity.

That was the highest U.S. utilization rate since 2005, according to EIA data and refineries on the East Coast and in the Midwest ran at their highest rates on record.

Gasoline stocks rose by 811,000 barrels, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for about a 500,000-barrel drop.

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 709,000 barrels, versus expectations for a 1.5 million barrel increase, the EIA data showed.

“Refined products inventories rose, but only marginally,” said John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital LLC in New York.

"Refined products inventories rose, but only marginally," said John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital LLC in New York.

"Still, the distillate category growth looms as a negative for the complex in the coming weeks," he added.