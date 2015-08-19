FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. oil stocks rise, gasoline falls as refinery runs drop
#Market News
August 19, 2015 / 2:37 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. oil stocks rise, gasoline falls as refinery runs drop

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

U.S. crude stocks rose last week and gasoline inventories fell as refinery runs unexpectedly dropped at the height of the summer demand season, data from the Energy Information Administration showed on Wednesday.

Crude inventories rose by 2.6 million barrels in the last week, compared with analysts’ expectations for an decrease of 777,000 barrels. U.S. oil prices extended light early losses by about 50 cents after the data, pushing nearer a new six and a half year low.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub rose by 326,000 barrels, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs fell by 254,000 barrels per day, EIA data showed. BP’s Whiting, Indiana, refinery, the largest in the Midwest, shut down its biggest crude unit unexpectedly at the start of the EIA week. Refinery utilization rates fell by 1 percentage points.

Gasoline stocks fell by 2.7 million barrels, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.6 million barrels drop.

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 594,000 barrels, versus expectations for a 1.3 million barrels increase, the EIA data showed.

U.S. crude imports rose last week by 465,000 barrels per day.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
