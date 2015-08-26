U.S. oil stocks fall most since June; refinery runs ebb

U.S. crude stocks fell sharply last week as imports tumbled, while gasoline and distillate inventories rose despite a reduction in refinery runs, data from the Energy Information Administration showed on Wednesday.

Crude inventories fell by 5.5 million barrels in the last week, the biggest one-week decline since early June and counter to analysts’ expectations for an increase of 1 million barrels. U.S. crude imports fell last week by 740,000 barrels per day.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub rose by 256,000 barrels, a second consecutive increase, EIA said. Oil traders are bracing for a sustained rise in stocks over the coming months as U.S. refiners shut for seasonal work.

Refinery crude runs, which reached record highs of more than 17 million barrels per day (bpd) earlier in August, fell by 117,000 barrels per day to their lowest rate since early July, EIA data showed. Refinery utilization rates fell by 0.6 percentage points.

The drop in refinery runs came as a handful of refineries across the United States suffered unscheduled glitches during the final phase of peak summer demand, including a major gasoline unit fire at PBF Energy’s Delaware City plant, which is expected to be down for repairs through September, and a multi-day power trip at Valero’s Texas City refinery.

BP’s Whiting, Indiana, refinery, which was partially shut suddenly earlier in August, began returning to service at the weekend, weeks earlier than initially expected. That is likely to be reflected in next week’s data release.

Gasoline stocks rose by 1.7 million barrels, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.3 million barrels drop. Gasoline prices spiked earlier this month after the refinery disruptions, although nationwide inventories remain in line or slightly above seasonal norms.

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 1.4 million barrels, versus expectations for a 1.0 million barrels increase, the EIA data showed.