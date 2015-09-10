FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. crude stocks rise more than expected as refinery runs fall - EIA
September 10, 2015 / 3:06 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. crude stocks rise more than expected as refinery runs fall - EIA

NEW YORK, Sept 10 (Reuters) - U.S. crude stocks rose last week as refinery runs and imports fell, while gasoline and distillate inventories increased, data from the Energy Information Administration showed on Thursday.

Crude inventories rose by 2.6 million barrels in the last week, compared with analysts’ expectations for an increase of 933,000 barrels.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub fell by 897,000 barrels, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs fell by 279,000 barrels per day, EIA data showed. Refinery utilization rates fell by 1.9 percentage points.

Gasoline stocks rose by 384,000 barrels, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 567,000 barrels drop.

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 1 million barrels, versus expectations for a 858,000 barrels increase, the EIA data showed.

U.S. crude imports fell last week by 396,000 barrels per day. (Reporting By Jessica Resnick-Ault)

