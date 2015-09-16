UPDATE 1-U.S. crude stocks fall in week, Cushing down most since Feb 2014 -EIA

(Adds analyst comment, crude futures prices)

NEW YORK, Sept 16 (Reuters) - U.S. crude stocks fell last week, with inventories at the Cushing delivery hub declining the most in more than a year, while gasoline and distillate inventories rose, data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed on Wednesday.

Crude inventories fell by 2.1 million barrels last week to 455.89 million barrels, compared with analysts’ expectations for an increase of 1.2 million barrels.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub fell by 1.906 million barrels to 54.5 million barrels, EIA said. The withdrawal was the biggest draw at Cushing since February 2014.

U.S. crude imports fell last week by 270,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 6.71 million bpd.

“The data provides a bullish point for crude oil given the bigger-than-expected drawdown in stocks,” said Chris Jarvis, analyst at Caprock Risk Management in Frederick, Maryland.

“Muting some of the bullishness was the bigger-than-expected build in products as refineries crank out gasoline and distillates given the healthy crack spreads,” Jarvis added.

Crude futures initially pared gains after the EIA report, but then rallied.

U.S. October crude was up $2.30, more than 5 percent, at $46.89 a barrel at 11:42 a.m. EDT (1542 GMT), having traded from $44.82 to $47.35. Front-month U.S. crude was back above its 50-day moving average at $46.06.

Front-month November Brent crude was up $2 at $49.75, having traded from $47.71 to $50.34.

Refinery crude runs rose by 403,000 bpd, EIA data showed. Refinery utilization rates rose by 2.2 percentage points to 93.1 percent of capacity.

Utilization in the East Coast region, which includes the New York Harbor delivery point for U.S. gasoline and ultra-low sulfur diesel (ULSD) futures contracts, dropped 7.6 percentage points to 85.5 percent.

Gasoline stocks rose by 2.8 million barrels, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 21,000-barrel decrease.

East Coast gasoline inventories rose 3.371 million barrels to 60.78 million.

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 3.1 million barrels, versus expectations for a 1.0 million barrels increase, the EIA data showed. (Reporting By Jessica Resnick-Ault, Barani Krishnan and Robert Gibbons in New York; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)