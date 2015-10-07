FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. oil stocks rise more than expected in week - EIA
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 7, 2015 / 2:36 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. oil stocks rise more than expected in week - EIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 7 (Reuters) - U.S. crude stocks rose more than expected last week, while gasoline stocks increased and distillate inventories fell, data from the Energy Information Administration showed on Wednesday.

Crude inventories rose by 3.1 million barrels in the last week, compared with analysts’ expectations for an increase of 2.2 million barrels.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub rose by 98,000 barrels, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs fell by 403,000 barrels per day, EIA data showed. Refinery utilization rates fell by 2.3 percentage points.

Gasoline stocks rose by 1.9 million barrels, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 467,000 barrels gain.

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 2.5 million barrels, versus expectations for a 792,000 barrels drop, the EIA data showed.

U.S. crude imports fell last week by 486,000 barrels per day. (Reporting By Jessica Resnick-Ault)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.