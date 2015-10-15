CORRECTED-U.S. crude oil stocks jump by 7.6 million barrels, most since April - EIA

(Corrects barrels a day to barrels in headline and first paragraph)

NEW YORK, Oct 15 (Reuters) - U.S. crude stocks leaped up by 7.6 million barrels last week, the largest build since April, while gasoline and distillate inventories fell, data from the Energy Information Administration showed on Thursday.

Crude inventories rose by 7.6 million barrels in the last week, compared with analysts’ expectations for an increase of 2.8 million barrels.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub rose by 1.125 million barrels, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs fell by 292,000 barrels per day, EIA data showed. Refinery utilization rates fell by 1.5 percentage points.

Gasoline stocks fell by 2.6 million barrels, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.7 million barrels drop.

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 1.5 million barrels, versus expectations for a 60,000 barrels drop, the EIA data showed.

U.S. crude imports rose last week by 247,000 barrels per day. (Reporting By Jessica Resnick-Ault)